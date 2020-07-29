ONF unveil a movie-poster style prequel picture for the title track of their upcoming mini-album 'Spin Off'

ONF is preparing for their comeback as they release teaser photos for their upcoming mini-album 'SPIN OFF'
Previously, ONF released a timeline teaser few days back and have released the original cover for their mini-album. Now, they released a prequel picture for their main track "Sukhumuit Swimming".
The prequel photo is in a movie-poster style layout where all the members seemed to be dressed as a character from a movie. The poster was released on July 30th at midnight KST.
More teasers will be unveiled until the eventual release on August 10th KST so stay tuned for more updates!
