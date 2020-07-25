GFriend reveal 'witch' version of 'Apple' choreography practice video

GFriend have revealed the 'witch' version of their "Apple" choreography practice video.



In the 'witch' version above, GFriend's Eunha transforms into Cruella de Vil from '101 Dalmatians', Sowon into Nina from 'Black Swan', Yerin into the White Queen from 'Alice in Wonderland', Umji into Jafar from 'Aladdin', Yuju into Maleficent from 'Sleeping Beauty', and SinB into Mother Gothel from 'Tangled'. The theme overlaps with the girl group's light and dark concept for their latest track "Apple" from their ninth EP album '回: Song of the Sirens'.



Watch GFriend's "Apple" dance video above and their MV here if you missed it!





