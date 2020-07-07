Gong Myung and Lee Yi Kyung in talks to star in comedy film '6/45'

Gong Myung and Lee Yi Kyung may star in a film together this year.

On July 7 KST, media outlets reported that Gong Myung and Lee Yi Kyung are in talks for a new comedy film '6/45', directed by Park Gyu Tae and produced by TPS Company. According to the media sources, the film will be a friendship comedy that takes place among North-South Korea army camps.

The respective agencies of the two actors have revealed that they are currently "looking it over". Filming will begin mid-September of this year.

