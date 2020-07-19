P Nation signals new release by announcing a mysterious 'Coming Up Next' date

98

P Nation has announced a date for a new comeback.

On July 20 at midnight KST, the label P Nation dropped a mysterious 'Coming Up Next' video with a date for this summer. Without much info regarding the artist's identity, the video stated that the new release will take place on July 30.

P Nation is home to artists including Crush, HyunA, Dawn, Jessi, and Psy. With this video, fans are getting prepared for yet another exciting comeback! Recently, Crush made his comeback with his single "OHIO" and "Let Me" featuring Devin Morrison.

Stay tuned for updates!

 

unknown_angel8331 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

have a feeling it's Jessi since she has been recording and has become more active esp on youtube with her vlogs and Showterview

2

DMV2DMZ98 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago
I like the soulful piano in "Ohio". Crush is bringing romance back with "Let Me"! A little bit of Blackstreet ("Before I Let You Go"), Babyface ("As Soon As I Get Home"), with some Brian McKnight crooning all mixed in there!

I am anticipating what Jessi and HyunA come with next. Jessi has been on fire with her singles since "Gucci"! If PSY/PNation does it right, they could change the game for the better.
