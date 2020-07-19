P Nation signals new release by announcing a mysterious 'Coming Up Next' date

P Nation has announced a date for a new comeback.

On July 20 at midnight KST, the label P Nation dropped a mysterious 'Coming Up Next' video with a date for this summer. Without much info regarding the artist's identity, the video stated that the new release will take place on July 30.

P Nation is home to artists including Crush, HyunA, Dawn, Jessi, and Psy. With this video, fans are getting prepared for yet another exciting comeback! Recently, Crush made his comeback with his single "OHIO" and "Let Me" featuring Devin Morrison.

Stay tuned for updates!