Crush spins in 'Ohio' MV & drops 'Let Me' feat. Devin Morrison

Crush has dropped his music video for "Ohio" and released his track "Let Me".



In the MV, the R&B singer begins to dance as soon as he gets to the parking garage and makes his way through a large building. "Ohio" is the title song of his new single album of the same name, which also features "Let Me" featuring Devin Morrison. Epik High's Tablo revealed he helped write the lyrics for "Ohio" alongside Crush.



Watch Crush's "Ohio" MV above, and take a look at his "Let Me" song below!



