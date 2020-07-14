2

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Crush spins in 'Ohio' MV & drops 'Let Me' feat. Devin Morrison

AKP STAFF

Crush has dropped his music video for "Ohio" and released his track "Let Me".

In the MV, the R&B singer begins to dance as soon as he gets to the parking garage and makes his way through a large building. "Ohio" is the title song of his new single album of the same name, which also features "Let Me" featuring Devin MorrisonEpik High's Tablo revealed he helped write the lyrics for "Ohio" alongside Crush.

Watch Crush's "Ohio" MV above, and take a look at his "Let Me" song below!

  1. Crush
  2. OHIO
  3. LET ME
0 429 Share 100% Upvoted
Giant Pink
Giant Pink is ready to 'Burn Out' in MV teaser
28 minutes ago   0   274

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND