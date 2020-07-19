Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon drops more teaser photos for 'Dessert' featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

Hyoyeon has dropped more teaser photos for her comeback single!

On July 20 at midnight KST, the Girls' Generation member unveiled three new individual images for her single "Dessert", featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon. In the first batch of photos, Hyoyeon rocks a sexy, hip-hop outfit against a bluish background. In the second, she lounges in the car in front of a deserted building.





Previously, Hyoyeon also revealed a group teaser image including the other two featuring artists.

Stay tuned for more until the drop of the single on July 22 at 6 PM KST!