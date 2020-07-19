30

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Highlight's Yoon Doojoon unveils new concept photos for solo mini album 'Daybreak'

Yoon Doojoon has unveiled new concept photos for his solo comeback.

On July 20 at midnight KST, the Highlight member revealed four vivid concept photos for his first-ever solo mini album titled 'Daybreak'. In these four unique teaser photos, Doojoon is at times a flower boy, at times a candy crush, and at times an office worker! 

According to the scheduler, Yoon Doojoon will drop more concept photos tomorrow, followed by more daily teaser releases. 

Stay tuned for the full release of the album on July 27. 

 

mattrevelee20 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I'm really excited for this! PROUD LIGHT HERE!

killthislove00631 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I'm so curious as to what type of music he will put out! Crazy to think about how he almost debuted with 2am/2pm.

