Highlight's Yoon Doojoon unveils new concept photos for solo mini album 'Daybreak'

Yoon Doojoon has unveiled new concept photos for his solo comeback.

On July 20 at midnight KST, the Highlight member revealed four vivid concept photos for his first-ever solo mini album titled 'Daybreak'. In these four unique teaser photos, Doojoon is at times a flower boy, at times a candy crush, and at times an office worker!

According to the scheduler, Yoon Doojoon will drop more concept photos tomorrow, followed by more daily teaser releases.

Stay tuned for the full release of the album on July 27.