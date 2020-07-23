New RBW girl group PURPLE K!SS shares angelic pre-debut trailer photos of member Swan

PURPLE K!SS have revealed bright, angelic new trailer photos of the group's 2nd member, Swan!

PURPLE K!SS will mark the first rookie girl group to debut under RBW Entertainment in approximately 6 years, after MAMAMOO's debut in 2016. Swan's individual pre-debut content follows first member Ireh's trailer and photos released yesterday. Born in 2003, Swan is one of the maknae members of the new 7-member girl group.

Look out for even more of the PURPLE K!SS members' pre-debut introduction content, throughout this month!