Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

Former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestant Huh Chan Mi makes her long-awaited debut with 'Lights' MV

Former 'Produce 101' season 2 and 'MIXNINE' contestant Huh Chan Mi has finally made her long-awaited solo debut, with the release of her 1st digital single album 'Highlight'!

Huh Chan Mi's debut title track "Lights" is a trendy tropical dance pop genre, with the lyrics depicting the solo singer's long and difficult journey toward her debut. The song portrays the light of hope which propels the singer on, despite the problems and failures she's endured in the past. 

Huh Chan Mi's 1st digital single album also contains b-side track "I'm Fine Thanks", composed and written by Huh Chan Mi herself. Make sure to check out both songs from Huh Chan Mi's debut album after watching her full "Lights" MV, above!

shakennotstirred473 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Produce 101 S2 was for the boy group Wannaone.

17 minutes ago

