Netizens find a hilarious video of Tablo suggesting Lee Hi to spend one year in different entertainment agencies and then write a book about it

Recently, a netizen posted a short video of a conversation between Tablo and Lee Hi on Twitter.

Tablo, DJ Tukutz, and Lee Hi are seen in a working studio. This little episode was revealed on Lee Hi's '#HOLO ep.1 w/ Epik High, MRSHLL &Chancellor'. Tablo was suggesting to Lee Hi to be part of different entertainment companies for one year each. He suggested, "How is JYP? then SM, and then Big Hit." Lee Hi laughs and says "Oh Big Hit would be good."

Tablo then continues to say "Stay in those companies one year each. Then publish a book about it. Write a book about the differences between the companies after experiencing all the companies. The analysis of the differences."





DJ Tukutz said no one has written such a book so it would be a best-seller and would be a bible for all the trainees who are preparing to become idols.

Netizens found it hilarious how Lee Hi is playing along with the suggestion and saying "Yeah that will be good."

HAHAHAHAHAHA @blobyblo telling @leehi_hi to spend 1 year each in JYP SM and BigHit then write a book about it dhskalala PLEASE 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f2O62mNp8N — nana ⁷🌙 (@moontsujin) July 16, 2020





Netizens' commented:

"She's so cute, and that's quite the idea."

"I love how they're all playing along with the situation."

"They said its gonna be a Bible for those who wanna be an idol. Lmao, true tho."

"LMAO NOT TABLO AND TUKUTZ TELLING HER TO JOIN JYP SM AND BIG HIT ANYTHING BUT AOMG SKJSHDJDK."

"Just look at how happy and free she looks wow she’s truly glowing baby deserves all the success and love and happiness and more."



Here is the full episode of '#HOLO ep.1' uploaded on YouTube.