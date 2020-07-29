Mnet confirms 'Kingdom' will not air in 2020

On July 29, a representative of Mnet spoke up to address earlier reports surrounding its upcoming boy group competition program 'Kingdom'.

According to Mnet, "There were many disappointing aspects of 'Road To Kingdom' due to the fact that we were forced to carry out 'Road To Kingdom' with no audiences, as a result of COVID19. The staff is currently discussing new measures for 'Kingdom'. Therefore, 'Kingdom' has been pushed back and set aside from this year's upcoming programs. In the latter half of 2020, Mnet is preparing competition programs like 'I-Land Part.2', 'Captain', and 'Show Me The Money 9'. Please look forward to these programs."



Meanwhile, Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' which ended earlier this year in June featured boy groups Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO.

