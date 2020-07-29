Dawn participates as a collaboration designer for New York/Shanghai streetwear brand 'TAEKON'

On July 29, P-Nation announced solo singer/song-writer Dawn's participation as a collaboration designer for streetwear brand 'TAKEON'!

This marks Dawn's first ever collaboration with a fashion brand since his debut. The streetwear brand 'TAKEON', first founded in New York City's SOHO last year, combines elements of street culture from the United States as well as from various parts of Asia. The brand has opened stores in New York City, Shanghai, and Tokyo so far.

Dawn's new collaboration line with 'TAKEON' is expected to launch online starting this July 29 at 7 PM KST. The singer took part in various aspects of the design process with inspiration from casual, unisex styles in mind, working on pieces like t-shirts, sleeveless shirts, ball caps, etc.



What do you think of Dawn's new step forward as a fashion designer?