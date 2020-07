On July 16 at midnight KST, LOONA revealed a teaser image for their 2020 summer package.

This was posted through Facebook with the caption:



"Travel Together LOOПΔ

이달의 소녀 2020 SUMMER PACKAGE COMING SOON

LOONA 2020 SUMMER PACKAGE COMING SOON"



There isn't much information given yet but fans are anticipating the comeback of LOONA or some sort of content release. Stayed tuned for more updates in the future.