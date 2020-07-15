Lee Hi looks lovely and girly in her D-7 teaser image

Singer Lee Hi has released another teaser image on her Instagram.

Lee Hi has been consistently posting teaser images with the captions of counting down to her comeback date. In her previous teaser photos, she showed off her sensual and mature beauty as she in the pink ambiance.

This time, Lee Hi is showing off her girly, lovely charms. This teaser image has the caption of 'D-7' and is a close-up photo of Lee Hi as she lifts up her hair from underneath around her neck.

Lee Hi's comeback is scheduled for July 23rd. Stayed tuned for more updates.