Suzy is the August cover model for 'Elle Korea' and says she can't believe it's already been 10 years since her debut

The cover of Elle Korea's August edition has been revealed showing the various charms of the beloved actress Suzy.

This photoshoot was a collaboration with the global fashion brand, Dior. Suzy is seen wearing the 2020 Dior Autumn-winter fashion collection along with accessories as she emits a more mature vibe with her usual charms.

Suzy is seen with a natural hairstyle and makeup, wearing all black in the two cover photos that were revealed. She shows off her goddess-like beauty even though she has been styled naturally.



In the first cover photo, Suzy wears a black wool jacket with a black necktie giving a more man-ish styling for the top attire and wears a leather fringe skirt with fishnet knee socks. The style is topped off with white-colored calf skin teddy shoes which gives off an overall anadromous vibe in the styling. In the second photo, she is wearing a black dress that slightly reveals her inner skin on the side of the dress.





Also in this magazine, an interview with Suzy was published. In the interview, Suzy revealed that July 1st was the tenth anniversary of her debut but she still can't believe that it has been ten years. She stated, "I want to tell myself, you persevered well. you've worked hard. It's already ten years. That's about it. If you think about it, the young fans from my debut are all adults now. So ten years does seem long if you think it's long. I think I was able to continue for ten years since I am doing what I like."



Suzy is turning 27 this year and states, "I feel like you live life only once. I always felt like you can relive it but starting this year I felt that life is limited. So a lot more things have become precious to me but I think I can also become daring. I look forward to future days."

Suzy also revealed her interview with Elle through her Instagram on July 15th.

The full interview with Suzy and her photoshoot with Dior can be seen in the August edition of Elle Korea magazine.



