Jo Kwon and Jeon So Mi display their singing skills on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

On August 1st KST, Jo Kwon and Jeon So Mi appeared as guests to the popular music program 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'.

Jo Kwon appeared on the show with his fellow cast members, Ren of NU'EST and MJ of Astro, of the musical 'Jamie' while Jeon So Mi appeared as a solo artist.

Jo Kwon, Ren, and MJ discussed the musical 'Jamie' and the process of being cast for the main role. The three artists revealed that they all had to take the audition in order to be cast. They each revealed that this was a meaningful role.

Jo Kwon revealed that the reason this role of 'Jamie' was so meaningful to him was that it brought out another persona in him. He said he came across the role when he was serving in the military and felt he would regret it if he was to miss the chance to take the role. He also stated that he wants to live as himself and face the stereotypes of society as he took the role of 'Jamie' in this musical.

Jo Kwon also sang 2AM's "This Song" and showed off his beautiful voice through the song that he debuted with bringing back memories to his fans.

Also, Jeon So Mi appeared on this episode to promote herself as a solo artist as she recently released her single "What You Waiting For"

During the interview session, Jeon So Mi talked about her spectacular TV appearances even before her debut. She stated that her fans had found all the videos that she had appeared in and listed them under her tv experiences before her debut. She talked about her appearance on the news when she appeared with her dad at the age of four and other appearances she made when she was young.

She also showed off her singing skills as she sang her new single "What You Waiting For" and impressed netizens with her performance. Jeon So Mi also sang the cover to Bruno Mars' "Treasure".