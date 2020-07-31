GOT7 prepare for "GoToon BY GOT7 SUMMER STORE" as they release a teaser video

GOT7 had previously released Gotoon as their official goods. They are the cartoon version of the group members and fans have been loving them.

Now, GOT7 will prepare new character designs for the 'GoToon by GOT7 Summer Store' that is coming soon. On August 1st at midnight KST, they released a teaser video of the "GoToon BY GOT7 SUMMER STORE COMING SOON".

The members of GOT7 are seen choosing different colors and designs for their existing characters. They are excited to show fans the new goods that are coming soon.