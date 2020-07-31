9

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from July 31st 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, April made a comeback with "Now or Never", ATEEZ came back with "Inception", Soyu returned with "Gotta Go", Jessi made a comeback with "NUNU NANA", Eric Nam made a comeback with "Paradise", and Boyhood returned with "Retro Love".

As for the nominees, BLACKPINK and Hwa Sa were up against each other, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "How You Like That". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

There were also performances by WayV1THE9Sook HaengHuh Chan MiJung Se WoonTOOXROWeeeklyAB6IX, and E'LAST. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: April


==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ


==

COMEBACK: Soyu


==

COMEBACK: Jessi


==

COMEBACK: Eric Nam


==

COMEBACK: Boyhood


==

WayV


==

1THE9


==

Sook Haeng


==

Huh Chan Mi


==

Jung Se Woon


==

TOO


==

XRO


==

Weeekly


==

AB6IX


==

E'LAST


===

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. MUSIC BANK
3 1,533 Share 47% Upvoted

1

tyger11380 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Biggest mistake possible: getting involved in a land war in Asia.

second biggest: going up against BTS, Twice, or Blackpink on a music show. Just don't do it. It will end in tears.

Share

-1

prettyunni-160 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I dont like somis new song. Congrats blonkpank on the winnnn

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND