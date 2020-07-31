BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from July 31st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, April made a comeback with "Now or Never", ATEEZ came back with "Inception", Soyu returned with "Gotta Go", Jessi made a comeback with "NUNU NANA", Eric Nam made a comeback with "Paradise", and Boyhood returned with "Retro Love".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK and Hwa Sa were up against each other, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "How You Like That". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



There were also performances by WayV, 1THE9, Sook Haeng, Huh Chan Mi, Jung Se Woon, TOO, XRO, Weeekly, AB6IX, and E'LAST.

Check out the performances below!



