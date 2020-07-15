14

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK win 2nd consecutive #1 trophy on 'Show Champion' this week, their 7th so far with 'How You Like That'

BLACKPINK's latest comeback title track "How You Like That" has claimed its second consecutive #1 trophy on the July 15 broadcast of MBC M's 'Show Champion'!

On this particular broadcast, the first place nominees included BLACKPINK with "How You Like That", SF9 with "Summer Breeze", Irene & Seulgi with "Monster", MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa with "Maria", and Zico with "Summer Hate" feat. Rain. In the end, BLACKPINK took home the 'Champion Song' trophy once again following their win last week!

This marks BLACKPINK's 7th #1 trophy so far after returning with "How You Like That" back on June 26. 

While BLACKPINK did not perform on the July 15 broadcast of 'Show Champion', the group expressed their thanks for the victor's trophy, via Twitter:

Performers on the July 15 broadcast of 'Show Champion' included SF9, EXID's Solji, AB6IX, WOODZ, Golden Child, VERIVERY, DONGKIZ I:KAN, etc. 

Aye congrats Blackpink, but also is there really no other news to report on other than this?

