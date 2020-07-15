BLACKPINK win 2nd consecutive #1 trophy on 'Show Champion' this week, their 7th so far with 'How You Like That'

BLACKPINK's latest comeback title track "How You Like That" has claimed its second consecutive #1 trophy on the July 15 broadcast of MBC M's 'Show Champion'!

On this particular broadcast, the first place nominees included BLACKPINK with "How You Like That", SF9 with "Summer Breeze", Irene & Seulgi with "Monster", MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa with "Maria", and Zico with "Summer Hate" feat. Rain. In the end, BLACKPINK took home the 'Champion Song' trophy once again following their win last week!

This marks BLACKPINK's 7th #1 trophy so far after returning with "How You Like That" back on June 26.

7월 15일 쇼챔피언 '챔피언송'은? 'BLACKPINK'의 입니다! 글로벌 인기를 입증한 K-POP 아이콘 'BLACKPINK'의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다🥳 pic.twitter.com/PDAp3KO2dR — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) July 15, 2020

While BLACKPINK did not perform on the July 15 broadcast of 'Show Champion', the group expressed their thanks for the victor's trophy, via Twitter:

Performers on the July 15 broadcast of 'Show Champion' included SF9, EXID's Solji, AB6IX, WOODZ, Golden Child, VERIVERY, DONGKIZ I:KAN, etc.

