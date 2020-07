B.O.Y's Song Yoo Bin has released an emotional audio teaser for his upcoming solo digital single, "Through Love".

The solo single will mark the first part of B.O.Y's new 3-part music series dedicated to fans. Song Yoo Bin's solo track "Through Love" is set for release this coming July 19 at 6 PM KST, a dramatic ballad genre supported by stirring orchestral instrumentals.

Look out for more details on B.O.Y's new 3-part music series, coming soon.