TWICE confirmed to have set a new record for the most-sold K-Pop girl group album with 'More & More'

According to Gaon chart as of July 2, TWICE's 9th mini album 'More & More' has surpassed a total of 563,000 copies sold!

As a result, TWICE's 'More & More' has now officially become the most-sold K-Pop girl group album ever since the establishment of Korea's Gaon chart, setting a historical new record.

Furthermore, TWICE's overall album sales starting from their debut album 'The Story Begins' all the way up until their latest album 'More & More' have now surpassed approximately 5,260,000 copies sold in Korea, as of July 3. The group's overall album sales in Japan have also surpassed 3,570,000, bringing TWICE's overall, global album sales at over 8,800,000 copies.



Not to mention, TWICE currently hold the record for the most number of #1 trophy wins on any domestic music programs for a K-Pop girl group, at 106 wins. Congratulations, TWICE!

