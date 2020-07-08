Fans reminded of how much Park Bo Gum eats and are still shocked

Recently, a post on an online community gained attention about the amount of food Park Bo Geum can eat.

Park Bo Gum was always known to be a big eater although he rather has a slim figure. Park Bo Gum had appeared in numerous shows where he ate an enormous amount of foods which shocked the viewers.

This topic resurfaced when fans decided to talk about the amount of food that Park Bo Gum eats and a scene from the show 'Youth Over Flowers' came to light.

Park Bo Gum appeared on the 'Youth Over Flowers - Africa' season. There he was having breakfast at the hotel the cast was staying. When Park Bo Gum brought over his food, fans thought he bought those foods to share with the rest of the members. However, to everyone's surprise, Park Bo Gum ate the whole share by himself.

Netizens have commented:

"I'm so envious. Park Bo Gum seems to eat so much but he's so skinny."

"Can you eat that much? I can't."

"I saw the episode and he cleared the plate."

" I guess he exercises a lot to keep his figure."

"I wish I can eat like him and not get fat."

"I didn't know Park Bo Gum ate that much."

