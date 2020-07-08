Yoo Jae Suk doesn't want to go back to his twenties even if he had the chance to

Yoo Jae Suk revealed that he wouldn't return to his twenties even if he had to chance to.

Comedian Kim Min Kyung appeared on the 62nd episode of the tvN show 'Yoo Quiz On The Block' which aired July 8th.

On the show, Kim Min Kyung revealed the difficult times she spent a long time ago when she worked late at night as she performed with a comedy group. She revealed that she had failed the KBS comedian exam several times and had to go through difficult times. As she constantly failed to become a comedian, her self esteem declined and she even wondered if she should quit this path of becoming a comedian.

When hearing this story, Yoo Jae Suk asked Kim Min Kyung if she would return to being in her twenties. As soon as he asked the question, he himself answered "I briefly thought about it but I won't go back. If I were to return with the mind/knowledge I have now then yes, I would return but if I were to return to the way I was back then, I don't want to go back."





To this, comedian Kim Min Kyung agreed that she doesn't want to go back either saying "I would need to experience the same thing and suffer the same things." Yoo Jae Suk replied "I won't be able to withstand those times. Looking back, I wonder how I lived through it. People around me looking down on me, feelings of being distraught, being on my toes - I really hated it."



When fans heard this, there were able to imagine the struggles that Yoo Jae Suk had to go through to get to the place he is in now.