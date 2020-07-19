16

ENOi reveals Laon's photo teaser for comeback album 'W.A.Y (雨)’

AKP STAFF

ENOi has revealed the comeback teaser for Laon.

On July 20 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group unveiled yet another individual teaser image featuring  a member surrounded by flowers. This time, Laon was featured in the teaser, donning a suit with silver hair color. According to the scheduler, a new batch of individual teasers with a different concept will be released starting from tomorrow.

Stay tuned for more until the full drop of the 2nd special album 'W.A.Y (雨)’ on August 6 KST!

