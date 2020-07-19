14

Hong Eun Ki unveils his comeback schedule for 'Flower' in a calming video

Hong Eun Ki has unveiled his comeback schedule.

On July 20 at midnight KST, the solo singer unveiled his schedule to release his 3rd single 'Flower' through a video. In the clip, Hong Eun Ki strolls by himself on the beach in the dawn. According to the schedule, Hong Eun Ki will drop a series of concept photos starting from July 22 and release the album on August 2. 

Back in February, Hong Eun Ki had released his first mini album 'Undefinable: Love'. Are you excited for his comeback?

