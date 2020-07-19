38

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Lee Hi drops smoky moving teaser with lyrics for 'HOLO'

Lee Hi has unveiled a new moving teaser for her comeback.

On July 20 at midnight KST, the solo singer revealed a smoky audiovisual teaser for her upcoming song "HOLO". Meaning "alone" in Korean, "HOLO" is a moody ballad about the conditions of being alone. Along with the teaser, Lee Hi revealed a potential part of the lyrics: "Is staying put by oneself such a hard thing to do".

Earlier today, the singer also unveiled a D-4 teaser image for the comeback. Stay tuned until the full release of "HOLO" on July 23!

 

pink_oracle6,988 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

That's probably one of the best moving teasers I've ever seen. Normally they just have like a blinking loop and look a bit pointless.

LoveKpopfromAust2,263 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Now that was a good preview! Her voice is incredible!

Share

