ENOi has dropped the comeback schedule for a special album.

On July 13 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group unveiled their time table for 'W.A.Y (雨)', their 2nd special album. This comeback makes their first one after promoting the debut song "Cheeky" from the 1st mini album 'Red In The Apple'. According to the time table, ENOi will continue to release more teasers starting from tomorrow.

The special album will drop on August 6 at 6 PM KST.