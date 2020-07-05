BTS's "Black Swan" hits #1 on iTunes charts in 103 countries, breaking the record previously held by Adele

On July 6, BTS makes history again by hitting #1 on the iTunes charts in 103 countries. This broke the 5-year-long record previously held by Adele with 102 countries.

In celebration of this feat, ARMY all over the world are trending 'BTS WORLD DOMINATION', hitting #1 on Twitter's worldwide trends. Other related trending terms are '#DidOurThing' and '#SpotifyPartyWithBTS_D2'.

Meanwhile BTS's latest release 'Stay Gold' is also their 20th song to chart #1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, making them the artist with most songs to reach #1 on this chart.

Congratulations BTS!