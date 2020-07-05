27

BTS's "Black Swan" hits #1 on iTunes charts in 103 countries, breaking the record previously held by Adele

On July 6, BTS makes history again by hitting #1 on the iTunes charts in 103 countries. This broke the 5-year-long record previously held by Adele with 102 countries. 

In celebration of this feat, ARMY all over the world are trending 'BTS WORLD DOMINATION', hitting #1 on Twitter's worldwide trends. Other related trending terms are '#DidOurThing' and '#SpotifyPartyWithBTS_D2'.

Meanwhile BTS's latest release 'Stay Gold' is also their 20th song to chart #1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, making them the artist with most songs to reach #1 on this chart. 

Congratulations BTS!

caribbeangal
47 minutes ago

This record went like this:

The Beatles -> Michael Jackson -> Adele -> BTS

If BTS was to break this record, Black Swan had to be the one. I recommend to those that haven't heard it to give it a try and also listen to the orchestral version.

darkangel45
52 minutes ago

Black Swan tells the story of an artist, who fears the death of their passion for music. The moment when music no longer touches B

TSs hearts or stirs their passion is the moment when the specter of that their most painful first death appears. This song is truly haunting and beautiful, well deserved.

