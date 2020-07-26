"26th Dream Concert CONNECT:D" to be held online, part of the proceeds will be donated to the underprivileged

The ‘26th Dream Concert CONNECT:D’ will be held this July 25 and 26 at 9PM KST. Unlike past Dream Concerts, International fans will also be able to join in as it will be streamed on YouTube.

This year’s Dream Concert is a social contribution project, through which it hopes to deliver a message of encouragement to K-Pop fans all over the world, and to overcome COVID-19 together.

Technologies such as AR, VR, 4K UHD as well as the world’s first EX 3D Sound will be utilized during the ‘26th Dream Concert CONNECT:D’ to bring a more immersive experience of the concert to fans' home.

The tickets to the concert will be available for purchase on YouTube and each two-day ticket pass will be priced at 5,500KRW (approx. 4.60USD). It was also revealed that part of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to the underprivileged.