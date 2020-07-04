“Stay Gold” becomes BTS’s 20th song to chart No. 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart





On July 4, BTS’s new Japanese release ‘Stay Gold’ reached 1st on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, moving up 6 places from last week.

‘Stay Gold’ is the title song of BTS’s 4th Japanese Album ‘MAP OF THE SOUP:7 ~THE JOURNEY~', set to be released this July 15.

It’s rise to the 1st place makes it BTS’s 20th song to chart No. 1 on this chart. Among the 20 songs are hits such as ‘Fire’, ‘Blood, Sweat, Tears’, ‘Not Today’, ‘DNA’, ‘MIC DROP’, ‘Don’t Leave Me’, ‘A Brand New Day’, ’Fake Love’, ‘Idol’, ‘Two! Three’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Dream Glow’,’ Brand New Day’, ‘All Night’, ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Lights’, ‘Make It Right’, ‘Black Swan’ and ‘ON’.

Congratulations to BTS!

Check out 'Stay Gold' below.