3

1

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

FNC Entertainment announces that AOA will not be participating in the upcoming “Wonder Woman Festival 2020”

AKP STAFF

Following the withdrawal of AOA’s leader Jimin from the group, the now 4-member girl group AOA has announced that they will not be participating in the ‘Wonder Woman Festival 2020’.

On July 6, AOA’s agency FNC Entertainment released a statement in regards to AOA’s withdrawal from the ‘Wonder Woman Festival 2020’, “We ask for understanding for our difficulty to participate.

The ‘Wonder Woman Festival 2020’ is scheduled for September 26 at Nanji Han River Park in Seoul.

Meanwhile, it was recently discovered that former AOA member Mina was the victim of bullying by Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. Read Jimin's apology here and Mina's response to her apology here.

  1. AOA
5 3,047 Share 75% Upvoted

0

poshlife6918152 pts 40 seconds ago 0
40 seconds ago

That was a no brainer really. They wouldn't have ample time to re-do the choreography and the songs.

Honestly, I would be amazed to see AOA at all for the rest of the year.

Share

0

brideofchani749 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

...... it worries me that my favorite group is even on this label

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND