FNC Entertainment announces that AOA will not be participating in the upcoming “Wonder Woman Festival 2020”

Following the withdrawal of AOA’s leader Jimin from the group, the now 4-member girl group AOA has announced that they will not be participating in the ‘Wonder Woman Festival 2020’.

On July 6, AOA’s agency FNC Entertainment released a statement in regards to AOA’s withdrawal from the ‘Wonder Woman Festival 2020’, “We ask for understanding for our difficulty to participate.”

The ‘Wonder Woman Festival 2020’ is scheduled for September 26 at Nanji Han River Park in Seoul.

Meanwhile, it was recently discovered that former AOA member Mina was the victim of bullying by Jimin during her 10 years with the girl group. Read Jimin's apology here and Mina's response to her apology here.