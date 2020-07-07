Both BTS and Cosmic Girls fandoms upset about the possible plagiarism in Cosmic Girls' new photo book 'ON&OFF'

Both BTS and Cosmic Girls fans are upset about Cosmic Girls' new photobook possibly plagiarizing BTS. This assumption is due to the striking similarities between the new Cosmic Girls' photo book and BTS‘ album designs.

Starship Entertainment released a teaser of Cosmic Girls' new photobook on July 7th. This photobook is scheduled to be released on August 12th. However, fans were upset when they saw the design of the photobooks.

Starting with the title of the photobook, many things resembled the BTS albums. The title of the photobook is 'ON&OFF' - Persona: ON and Ego: OFF. Fans are saying these concept designs and titles are too similar to BTS to be coincidental.

BTS albums 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' and 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' are based on the concept of "persona and ego" from the Analytical psychology by Carl Jung. Also, the 'MAP OF THE SOUL:7' album includes the song titles such as "Intro: Persona", "Outro: Ego", and their title song "ON".

Also the album design of Cosmic Girls' EGO: OFF photo book closely resembles BTS' Japanese album 'Lights'.

After fans have seen this teaser release of Cosmic Girls' photobook, they have taken to social media to post their anger towards Starship Entertainment.

What the hell are you doing Starship. This is not a coincidence, you plagarized BTS's works. From the titles (PERSONA (bts album title), ON and EGO (bts songs), to the similar 'Persona' font as in BTS's album, to BTS's LIGHTS album cover.@STARSHIPent @WJSN_Cosmic #BTS #WJSN pic.twitter.com/Z2olbUza6I — 𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔞♔𖧵⁷ (@mmr_ax) July 7, 2020

No hate to #wjsn but the names and the album covers are just so similar to #bts covers pic.twitter.com/osSUCr1rKn — jk (͡°͜ʖ͡°)⁷ (@jungstan4life) July 7, 2020

starship throwing their own gg under the bus to gain popularity through plagiarism....... i’ve truly seen it all — ً (@chuufl) July 7, 2020

guys - please don’t plane wjsn !! instead blame the company, email them about it!! the girls aren’t in control of album designs. >>> @STARSHIPent pic.twitter.com/9IXhHr4ApH — ً (@GUKKDAE) July 7, 2020

Some Cosmic Girls fans are asking BTS fans not to hate on Cosmic Girls as it isn't the fault of the members. It seems like both fandoms are upset at Starship Entertainment for this concept.



Let us know what you think about this issue.



