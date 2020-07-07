30

Rumors
Both BTS and Cosmic Girls fandoms upset about the possible plagiarism in Cosmic Girls' new photo book 'ON&OFF'

Both BTS and Cosmic Girls fans are upset about Cosmic Girls' new photobook possibly plagiarizing BTS. This assumption is due to the striking similarities between the new Cosmic Girls' photo book and BTS‘ album designs.

Starship Entertainment released a teaser of Cosmic Girls' new photobook on July 7th. This photobook is scheduled to be released on August 12th. However, fans were upset when they saw the design of the photobooks.

Starting with the title of the photobook, many things resembled the BTS albums. The title of the photobook is 'ON&OFF' - Persona: ON and Ego: OFF. Fans are saying these concept designs and titles are too similar to BTS to be coincidental.

BTS albums 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' and 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' are based on the concept of "persona and ego" from the Analytical psychology by Carl Jung. Also, the 'MAP OF THE SOUL:7' album includes the song titles such as "Intro: Persona", "Outro: Ego", and their title song "ON".

Also the album design of Cosmic Girls' EGO: OFF photo book closely resembles BTS' Japanese album 'Lights'.

After fans have seen this teaser release of Cosmic Girls' photobook, they have taken to social media to post their anger towards Starship Entertainment.

Some Cosmic Girls fans are asking BTS fans not to hate on Cosmic Girls as it isn't the fault of the members. It seems like both fandoms are upset at Starship Entertainment for this concept.


Let us know what you think about this issue.

How did no one know that the designs submitted were basically copied from the BTS ones? Someone in production at Starship MUST have seen the BTS ones at some point.

3

At first when I saw the headline I assume it was Twitter army being the most. But after looking at it, Starship made some bad choices. I think the design alone would not be that big of a deal, but using the words On, Personal, and Ego together seem like an odd choice since they are all recent albums and songs from BTS. BTS don't own those words, I just think it wasnt smart to use the same words so close to another big group AND have a design similar to one of theirs. I feel bad for Cosmic Girls and their fans. Companies sometimes really make things difficult for their groups.

