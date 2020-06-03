TWICE try their hand at planting rice on 'Hometown Report'

TWICE tried their hand at planting rice on 'Hometown Report'.



On the June 3rd episode of the KBS show, TWICE members Sana, Jungyeon, Momo, Mina, and Chaeyoung tried their hand at rice planting in Yangpyeong County of the Gyeonggi Province. Momo expressed, "I want to try planting rice," and Chaeyoung added, "Rice planting would be good. I want to eat a hot dog."



After they got into planting rice, Momo yelled as she realized how difficult the process was, saying, "This is daebak." Jungyeon also revealed how proud she was of herself, saying, "I think I'm doing well."



In other news, TWICE made a comeback with "More & More" this past week.

