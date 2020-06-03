KBS makes official statement on hidden camera in women's restroom

KBS has made an official statement on a hidden camera found in a women's restroom in the network's building.



As previously reported, a hidden camera was found in the women's restroom of the same building used by the 'Gag Concert' team, and the network stated the perpetrator behind the incident was not an employee at KBS after reports stated it was a male comedian. On June 1, the suspect voluntarily attended questioning with the police, and he faces charges for violating the 'Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes.'



KBS stated:





"We'll do our best to prevent a recurrence of the illegal filming device incident.



We acknowledge the seriousness of the fact that the illegal filming equipment was found in KBS' research building, and we've prepared and implemented measures to prevent this from happening again.



In addition, the suspect is not a KBS employee, but we do feel responsibility that one of our cast members is being mentioned in recent reports.



KBS is well aware of the importance of the special protection of victims along with the arrest and punishment of criminals in cases of this kind. Therefore, we not only reported it to the police right after discovering the equipment and cooperated actively with the investigation, but we're also taking measures to prevent the recurrence of the issue and prevent collateral damage to the involved parties in order to relieve the anxiety felt by our employees.



After the incident, we urgently inspected the main building, new building, annex, and research building to confirm there were no other problems. We've also launched a full-scale investigation of women-only areas in our regional divisions. We are also preparing measures to prevent the recurrence of the incident, including more security equipment, such as CCTV cameras, and stricter access procedures. We're also providing counseling and support, and we plan to relocate offices close to the location where illegal camera equipment was found.



Once again, we stress the importance of thorough investigation and punishment, so that more damage does not occur in the process. We feel responsible for the incident and promise once again to do our best to prevent the recurrence of the issue and more damage."