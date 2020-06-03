Nana decides to run for office in hilarious trailer for 'The Ballot'

Nana makes the decision to run for office in a hilarious trailer for the upcoming KBS drama 'The Ballot'.



In the trailer above, Nana is frustrated by a string of job rejections until she decides to run for office. 'The Ballot' revolves around the story of Goo Se Ra (played by Nana) who helps people with their problems, files complaints, thinks of solutions, and ends up finding love at her district office.



Producers stated, "Nana is the central focus of 'The Ballot'. She has to lead the drama by switching from cheerfulness, seriousness, comedy, and loveliness. From the first filming, Nana was strong about her portrayal of Goo Se Ra in every way, including the way she spoke and her expressions. Nana's bright energy caused a pleasant atmosphere on set. Please look forward to Nana's new character and the drama 'The Ballot', which is sure to make viewers laugh."



'The Ballot' is set to premiere on July 1 KST. What do you think of the trailer above?