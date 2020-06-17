Stray Kids's 1st full album 'GO生' tops iTunes album charts in 23 countries

Shortly after returning with their 1st full album 'GO生' back on June 17, Stray Kids have topped iTunes album charts in a total of 23 countries - setting a new personal record!

According to JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids's 1st full album 'GO生' has topped iTunes album charts in countries including the United States, Canada, and more as of June 17 at 9 AM KST, totaling 23 different countries.

Furthermore, prior to their full comeback, pre-orders for Stray Kids's 'GO生' surpassed a total of 200,000 copies, also marking the highest number of pre-orders for the team since their debut.

Did you watch Stray Kids's comeback online showcase, 'Online Unveil: GO生'?

