EXID's Solji to release her first official solo single album

According to media outlet reports on June 18, EXID's Solji will be making her official solo debut next month!

Various media insiders say that Solji is expected to release her first ever solo single album this coming July 9. The EXID main vocalist will be releasing her first ever solo album approximately 14 years after her group debut. Furthermore, the upcoming single album marks Solji's first album release since signing with her new agency, C-Jes Entertainment.

Previously, Solji garnered attention for her OST releases for dramas such as 'Perfume', 'Forest', 'Find Me In Your Memory', and more.



Stay tuned for updates on Solji's big solo debut!

