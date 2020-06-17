WayV to surprise fans by releasing the Korean version of 'Turn Back Time'

WayV will be surprising fans with the Korean version of their comeback title track "Turn Back Time", coming on various music sites on June 18 at 6 PM KST!

"Turn Back Time" was previously released as a part of WayV's 1st full album 'Awaken The World' back on June 9. Shortly after release, the album garnered attention from global fans by topping iTunes album charts in a total of 21 countries, topping China's 'QQ Music', and more.

The MV for the Korean version of "Turn Back Time" will also be out on June 18 at 6 PM KST, so make sure you're ready!

