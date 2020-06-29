5

Sik-K's H1GHR Music labelmates cheer him on as he enlists for military service

Sik-K has officially enlisted in the military.

According to a statement from his agency H1GHR Music, the rapper arrived for duty at a 1st division boot camp in Paju, Gyeonggi Province on June 29 KST. After five weeks of training, he will then begin serving as social service personnel. 

The agency also released his final message to fans: "I'll return in good health. I will looking forward to meeting all of you fans against next year in a happy and healthy state."

Earlier that day, Sik-K also took to his personal Instagram to share a picture of him with Jay Park, HAON, pH-1, and others at a location near the boot camp.


일년반 🚀

A post shared by 권민식 식케이 SIK-K (@younghotyellow94) on

