Famous producer Ilsang has hinted at a collaboration project involving Red Velvet's Yeri, UP10TION's Wooseok, and VIXX's Ravi!

He posted a picture of the four of them together in the studio along with the caption: "Starting a new project with new friends!". Fans are excited to see what this unlikely but talented trio has in store as they work with Ilsang!

