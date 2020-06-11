Highlight's Doojoon to debut solo next month

7

On June 12, Around US Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "Highlight's Doojoon is preparing to release a solo album toward the end of July. He originally planned to hold a solo fan meeting on his birthday, July 4, but due to the COVID19 pandemic the event has been postponed."

This will mark Doojoon's first official solo album release since his debut. Previously in 2018, he sang a solo track titled "A Night Like Tonight" from Highlight's special album, 'Outro'. 

Meanwhile, Doojoon was recently discharged from his mandatory military service back on April 10 of this year. He is currently appearing on tvN's 'Delivery Restaurant'. 

