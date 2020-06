NCT's Haechan is trending number one worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday.

Fans are congratulating the baby faced idol using the hashtag #HAPPYHAECHANDAY. Fans are expressing their love and adoration of Haechan through their birthday shoutouts, saying:

Happy birthday to our fullsun❤️❤️☀️ hope you always be happy. we love you!! 🌻❤️🥰 #HAPPYHAECHANDAY pic.twitter.com/Ymj1FoUqbj — haechan day🌻☀️ (@lahgilalo) June 5, 2020

Happy Birthday to the most lovable and adorable star on this planet 😍🎉🎂 May your birthday bring you good luck to last for the whole year 💚 Happy Birthday to you! 💚💚💚#HAPPYHAECHANDAY

pic.twitter.com/UHf1JCT9um — haechan day |¦ ⏰🔙 (@ewigkeiit) June 5, 2020

To our maknae, we are so blessed to get to know such a talented, funny, kind and hardworking guy. Thank you for making us smile and happy. Fullsun, Happy Birthday!



#HAPPYHAECHANDAY pic.twitter.com/mDlVh50ON0 — 127Agenda📌 (@nct127_agenda) June 5, 2020

Happy birthday Haechan!