Nature's Sohee & Sunshine are surrounded in flowers in 'Nature World: Code M' teaser images

Nature's Sohee and Sunshine are featured in the latest 'Nature World: Code M' teaser images.
In the teasers, Sohee and Sunshine wear flower patterns in their dresses and more. Nature's third single album 'Nature World: Code M' drops on June 17 KST.
What do you think of Nature's concept?
