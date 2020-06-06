17

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Nature's Sohee & Sunshine are surrounded in flowers in 'Nature World: Code M' teaser images

Nature's Sohee and Sunshine are featured in the latest 'Nature World: Code M' teaser images.

In the teasers, Sohee and Sunshine wear flower patterns in their dresses and more. Nature's third single album 'Nature World: Code M' drops on June 17 KST.

What do you think of Nature's concept?

  1. Nature
  2. SOHEE
  3. SUNSHINE
  4. NATURE WORLD CODE M
