Lim Han Byul & Kim Jae Hwan sing 'You're My End and My Beginning' for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' MV

Lim Han Byul and Kim Jae Hwan are the voices behind "You're My End and My Beginning" for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' music video.



In the MV, Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) come to a crossroads in their relationship as their parallel worlds begins to tear them apart. "You're My End and My Beginning" is about protecting and thinking of someone even if they're somewhere far away.



Listen to Lim Han Byul and Kim Jae Hwan's song above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.