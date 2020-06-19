Representatives from SM, JYP, YG, and Big Hit ask government for guidelines regarding offline concerts in the future

Representatives from the top K-pop labels gathered to express their concerns about performance in light of the ongoing pandemic and have asked the government to set guidelines for offline concerts.

On June 19, a meeting with the Ministry of Sports and Culture (MSCT) was held with a total of 8 K-pop companies including representatives from SM, Big Hit, YG, and JYP Entertainment to discuss the guidelines for future offline concerts based on the pandemic situation. Kim Hyun Hwan, the director of content strategy of MSCT said they are reviewing whether off-line concerts can be possible in some small areas. They are preparing off-line concerts through 4 cities in Q3 and Q4, and it will be determined by the situation of Covid-19 and the discussion with health officials.

Also, Director Kim added that small and medium-sized labels will have a hard time holding on-line concerts so they are also seeking methods to help them so they can hold online concerts. Examples of successful ticketed online shows include SM Entertainment's 'Beyond Live' and Big Hit Entertainment's 'Bang Bang Con' with hundreds of thousands of viewers.