Check out the release schedule for Lee Jin Hyuk's 2nd solo album





UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has released a colorful teaser schedule for his upcoming 2nd solo album!

After surprising fans with news of his solo comeback last week on his birthday, Lee Jin Hyuk will be kicking off official teasers beginning on June 17 with a concept photo. Other teasers coming up this month include a special photo, MV teasers, an album tracklist, highlight medley, and more, leading up to Lee Jin Hyuk's full solo comeback on June 30.

Meanwhile, the UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant made his solo debut with 'S.O.L' in November of last year.