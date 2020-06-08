KBS's 32nd class of comedians make a public statement in regards to hidden camera incident

Members who are part of KBS's 32nd class of comedians have released a statement on June 5 regarding the hidden camera found in the women's bathroom.

On June 5th, a number of cast members of the 32nd class shared statements on their personal Instagram accounts which state the group's feelings towards the matters.

The statement reads as follows:



"Hello.

We are crying out for our colleagues, who we have lived with for years, for being harmed as the footage remains out there. Above all, we want to express our feelings of solidarity for the victims.

Although the investigation has not been completed yet and the identity of the suspect is still being investigated, we cannot reveal any facts besides that this person is not a member of the 32nd class. We tried to reach out to the person that is reportedly a suspect, but we cannot get in touch with him. In this situation, the victims are the most pained and we are also having a hard time due to the indiscretion of the perpetrator and the announcement.







The person listed in reports is not revealing his stance and causing more harm, and many of us are feeling betrayal and can't sleep. We are thinking that he shouldn't just stand idly by. The rest of us are showing that we are clearly not involved in this situation, and ask for people not to speculate. We will also act on the side of the victim at all times. Thank you to everyone who worried and we are sorry."





