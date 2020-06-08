Red Velvet's Seulgi charms netizens with her childhood drawing showing her dreams

Red Velvet's Seulgi had a dream when she was younger that matches up to her current-day career.

Red Velvet Seulgi's Instagram story showing a childhood drawing has netizens charmed with the touching story behind it.

On June 7th, the star uploaded an adorable picture to her Instagram story with the caption "11-year-old Seulgi".

The picture shows younger Seulgi writing about what she dreamed of being in the picture. She wrote that she wanted to give joy to people around her by becoming a singer. When asked to imagine herself ten years in the future, Seulgi wrote that she was going to be "the best singer, Kang Seulgi" along with a drawing of her singing.



Since training at SM, Seulgi debuted in 2014 and is now an idol of one of the top girl groups in Korea.

