Gagman's face caught on tape installing the hidden camera in the women's restroom at the KBS building

A KBS gagman, A, has been caught red-handed after it was revealed that his was face was seen in the footage from the hidden cameras that he installed in the women's restroom at the KBS building.

On June 4th, a news report stated that: "A's identity was revealed in the hidden camera videos illegally filmed over a period of two days. He checked to see if the cameras were recording well, leading to his face being shown."

He purchased a hidden camera disguised as an external battery charger from an online store last month and put it on a shelf in the women's bathroom stall. The hidden camera was discovered by a PD on May 29th and reported to the police. 'A' surrendered to the police on June 1st.





Although previous reports stated that the perpetrator wasn't a KBS employee, netizens criticized the broadcast station after it was revealed that the criminal was indeed employed by KBS. They have since stated on June 3rd that they will take "strict measures to prevent these illegal occurrences".

