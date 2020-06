Singer Kim Chung Ha is providing a pop of color and charm.

On June 8th, the official MNH Entertainment YouTube account uploaded a teaser for a music video titled "Be Yourself". This is part of MNH Entertainment's 'New.wav' project with Sprite.

The neon stage outfits suit her incredibly well as she displays her unique charm. The full song will be released on June 9 in the meantime. Check out the video below!